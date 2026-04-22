Lucas Giolito to Padres Bad News for Dodgers, Diamondbacks in NL West

After months of waiting, former All-Star starter Lucas Giolito has finally found a new home.

Rumors grew on Tuesday heavily connecting Giolito to the starting pitcher-needy San Diego Padres. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted on Tuesday that some around the league viewed Giolito signing with the Padres as "inevitable."

On Wednesday, that was confirmed. The Padres announced on X that Giolito has signed a one-year deal with San Diego with a mutual option for the 2027 season.

"Welcome to San Diego, Lucas! We have signed right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito to a one-year contract with a mutual option for the 2027 season," the Padres announced.

Welcome to San Diego, Lucas!



We have signed right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito to a one-year contract with a mutual option for the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/2fF8lMmYn6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 22, 2026

NL West Impact Of Padres Signing Lucas Giolito

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Padres arguably are the hottest team in baseball right now. San Diego has won nine of its last 10 games. No other team in the league can make that claim, as of writing. The Chicago Cubs have the longest winning streak in baseball right now at seven games. The Padres' winning streak is at three games, but again, no other team has won nine of their last 10 games like San Diego.

The Padres are on such a roll that they tied the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League West. The Dodgers are 6-4 over their last 10 games and have lost key pieces, including Mookie Betts and Edwin Díaz to injuries. Blake Snell hasn't made an appearance yet this season as well. The Dodgers are vulnerable and the Padres just took advantage.

Sure, it will take a bit of time before Giolito takes the mound for the Padres as he builds up, but if he looks like he did last year, there's at least an argument that the Padres are the best team in the division, until Betts, Snell and Díaz return. Giolito had a 3.41 ERA last season for the Boston Red Sox across 26 starts. He was a real reason why the Red Sox were able to return to the playoffs. Now, he should even the scales between the Padres and Dodgers.

This isn't great for the Dodgers. Again, they're dealing with injuries right now. The Padres getting even better will make it difficult for Los Angeles to stay ahead. This move is also bad news for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona is 13-10 and is three games behind the Padres and Dodgers for first place in the division. San Diego was already better than Arizona on paper and just got even better. It's going to be hard for the Diamondbacks to gain ground.