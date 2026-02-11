8 Relievers Astros Could Sign After Latest Josh Hader Injury Update

With pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training this week, most clubs are starting to get a look at their available arms for the upcoming season. But one team, in particular, might now be in the market for another bullpen piece after receiving some injury news on their All-Star closer.

Houston Astros closer Josh Hader's status for opening day is "in flux" due to bicep inflammation that came to light after the 31-year-old experienced "arm soreness" in the winter, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome. The six-time All-Star reliever reportedly said he's a "few weeks behind," but it's unclear whether he'll be ready to go by the start of the season.

Arm injuries are always concerning for pitchers, especially when they involve someone as important to Houston's potential success this year as Hader. If the Astros decide to play it safe and give Hader enough time to get right, there are some viable left-handed relievers or free agents with closer experience who are still available.

Several southpaws, veterans could be stopgap options

Aug 19, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Andrew Chafin (39) throws in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Hader were to miss any time at the beginning of the season, the Astros would most likely give any save opportunities to an in-house option like Bryan Abreu or Bryan King. In that scenario, though, Houston could also elect to fill Hader's spot in the bullpen with a free agent, whether that's another lefty or someone who has recorded multiple saves in the big leagues.

Some of the best available relief pitchers still unsigned this late in the offseason are lefties, including Danny Coulombe, Andrew Chafin, Justin Wilson, and Jalen Beeks. On the other hand, multiple righty relievers who have recorded saves in their careers remain available, such as Paul Sewald, Tommy Kahnle, Luke Jackson, and Michael Kopech. José Leclerc and Liam Hendriks are other free agents with closer experience, but questions about their own health make it less likely that they could be immediate options to fill in for Hader if necessary.

If the Astros decide they want to play it safe with Hader and explore the free agent market for a short-term replacement, there are surprisingly still some viable options worth a look this close to the start of the season.

