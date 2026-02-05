How Red Sox's Isiah Kiner-Falefa Signing Further Dwindles Infield Market

The infield market has been buzzing over the last week, both via trade and free agent signings. And one more name reportedly can be crossed off that list with spring training almost here.

The Boston Red Sox have signed infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Red Sox have been linked to multiple second base options this offseason, but now, they've signed a versatile defender who can play just about every position on the diamond.

The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays. He played 94 games at shortstop for the Pirates last year, but mostly appeared at second base for Toronto. In 2024, he played 56 games at second base, 48 at third base, and 43 at shortstop. The Red Sox will have the flexibility to use the 2020 American League Gold Glove winner as a utility option or their starting second baseman if necessary.

Now that Kiner-Falefa is off the board, though, the options for other teams still in search of infield help are starting to look a little scarce.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Seven free agents with experience at multiple infield positions

Jul 30, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; /San Diego Padres shortstop Jose Iglesias (7) throws to first base for an out during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

While the list of available infield free agents is quickly decreasing, the current market features several versatile infielders with major league experience at multiple positions. Jose Iglesias, Kiké Hernández, Luis Urías, Ramón Urías, and Luis Rengifo are all free agents who can offer defensive flexibility to any team still looking to add infield depth.

Even someone like Gio Urshela can be considered a reliable glove at a few infield positions, despite being best known for playing third base. And Jon Berti is a veteran who can steal a bag off the bench and then be plugged into several defensive spots in the lineup. He even made his major league debut at first base in the 2024 playoffs with the New York Yankees.

At this point in the offseason, a team that's still in the market for an infielder might be more inclined to add one of these versatile options who can serve a utility role over someone who can only be relied upon at one position on the dirt.

More MLB: Six Reliable Free-Agent First Basemen For Teams Following Carlos Santana Signing