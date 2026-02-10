External Shortstop Options for Mets Following Francisco Lindor Injury Update

New York Mets fans have received some potentially ominous news about one of the faces of the franchise.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is set to be evaluated on Wednesday for a left hamate bone injury that could require surgery, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns announced on Tuesday. If he has the surgery, the recovery period is reportedly around six weeks, but the Mets are "optimistic" Lindor could still be ready for opening day.

In a scenario where Lindor has the surgery and isn't ready by opening day, though, the Mets might want to evaluate their contingency plan at shortstop. While the team could slide newly signed Bo Bichette from third base over to shortstop, the position he's played his entire professional career, New York reportedly doesn't consider him an option for that role. Stearns listed Vidal Bruján, Jackson Cluff, Grae Kessinger, Ronny Mauricio, and Christian Arroyo as potential short-term answers at shortstop if Lindor isn't ready to go at the start of the season.

Here are a few external options the Mets could bring in to provide short-term coverage at shortstop while also bolstering their infield depth on the bench.

Infielders with defensive flexibility could be the Mets' answer

One current free agent who could be an interesting last-minute signing for the Mets is Jose Iglesias. The 36-year-old has familiarity with the team after spending 2024 in New York. Although he mostly played second and third base with the Mets that season, he's appeared in over 1,000 games at shortstop throughout his career and could serve as a short-term answer if Lindor needs to miss any time, while also being a versatile bench piece who can play strong defense across the diamond.

Other free agent infielders who could temporarily slot in at shortstop include Ramón Urías and Luis Urías. While they're both known for playing elsewhere on the infield, they each have experience at shortstop and could be potential stopgap options who then slide into a utility role upon Lindor's return. Tim Anderson could also be an external candidate if the Mets wanted to bring in someone known for primarily playing shortstop as opposed to offering defensive flexibility at multiple positions. That seems unlikely, though, especially if the Mets are truly "optimistic" about Lindor's chances of being ready for opening day.

With the aspirations and expectations Mets fans have for their favorite team, it might not be a bad idea for New York to play it safe with Lindor this early in the year. But any potential consideration of roster moves will likely be on hold until an injury update is provided.

