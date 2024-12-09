A Garrett Crochet is "Increasingly Likely" For Chicago White Sox at Winter Meetings
We've known all along that the Chicago White Sox were going to trade starting pitcher Garrett Crochet this offseason. It was just a question of when.
Now, it appears that "when" is getting closer. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the White Sox could even trade Crochet at the winter meetings this week in Dallas.
With starting pitching prices soaring in the early portions of free agency, there are ample suitors for Crochet, who is projected to make around $3 million in arbitration. He's also under team control through 2026, meaning that the acquiring team is not getting just a rental player.
In his first full season as a starter, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA. While the losses are a product of the White Sox' historically poor team, his stuff is elite. He struck out 209 batters in just 146.0 innings and made the All-Star Game. Crochet had been a bullpen arm since making his major league debut in 2020, but he only made 13 appearances in all of 2022 and 2023 because of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He won the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award this season.
When Crochet is traded, he will join a long list of Sox players that have been dealt since the team made the playoffs last in 2021. The organization moved on from Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Reynaldo Lopez, Joe Kelly and Jake Burger in 2023, and then dealt Gregory Santos, Aaron Bummer and Dylan Cease last offseason.
This is in addition to letting Jose Abreu walk in free ageny before the 2023 season.
The White Sox went just 41-121 this year.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.