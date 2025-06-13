Aaron Civale Will Have Multiple Chances to Cash in After Being Traded For Andrew Vaughn
On Thursday, then-Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Aaron Civale requested a trade after being pushed to the bullpen.
On Friday, he got one, getting dealt to the woeful Chicago White Sox for struggling first baseman Andrew Vaughn.
Just because you ask for a trade, doesn't mean you to get dictate where you go, at least when you don't have a no-trade clause.
Civale may not like the idea of going from a playoff contender to a team with the second-worst record in baseball, but he's going to get a serious opportunity to cash in, in more ways than one.
Civale could still compete for a World Series
The White Sox are not going anywhere. They have no baseball reason to acquire a 30-year-old hurler who is set to be a free agent in the offseason, especially one who has an ERA of 4.91 this year and an ERA of 4.36 last season. Civale isn't in their long-term plans.
They acquired him for one reason: To try to rebuild his value and trade him for another young prospect at the deadline as they rebuild organizationally. If Civale is able to hold up his end of the bargain, every one will win. The White Sox will get another young piece to add to the treasure chest, and Civale will get a chance to compete for a team that could make an October run.
He'll also have a chance to help himself financially
I'm just reading the tea leaves here, perhaps the decision to request a trade doesn't stem from Civale's unwillingness to help the team. Perhaps it stems from his desire to keep his financial options open in the offseason. If he's a bullpen arm, and seen as a bullpen arm, he'll be paid as a bullpen arm.
If he's a starter, he'll have a chance to be paid as a starter, and he'll have a chance at a multi-year deal.
He may not have preferred a deal to the White Sox, but he's going to get a chance at a happy ending - if he pitches well.