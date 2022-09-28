Aaron Judge Walked Four Times Tuesday, Still in Pursuit of 61st Home Run

Outfielder Aaron Judge was held without a home run for the seventh straight game Tuesday night, in the New York Yankees' 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. With the win, the Yankees clinched their second American League East title since 2012.

Batting lead-off, Judge came up to bat six times Tuesday night, batting 1-for-2 and walking four times.

Judge walked twice Monday night, including an intentional walk with runners on first and second in the top of the tenth inning. He has now walked six times over the Yankees' first two games of their three-game series in Toronto.

It's clear that the Blue Jays are strategically pitching around Judge. Judge has seen a healthy diet of sliders low and away. The Blue Jays aren't going to let Judge singlehandedly beat their team, as they vie for a playoff spot of their own.

The Blue Jays are within their rights to strategically pitch around Judge. Batting lead-off, Judge is frequently coming to the plate with nobody on base.

Manager John Schneider has weighed the pros and the cons of pitching around Judge and the risk of potentially walking the lead-off hitter. Monday night, the rest of the Yankees' lineup couldn't beat the Blue Jays. Tuesday night, it did.

The Blue Jays are in the thick of a hotly contested American League Wild Card race. They currently own a 1.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for the top AL Wild Card spot. The difference between the top AL Wild Card spot and the second AL Wild Card spot is hosting a three-game Wild Card Series, as part of Major League Baseball's new playoff format.

If a team, such as the Red Sox or Pirates, that is out of contention were to take the same approach facing Judge, it would rightfully be criticized. The ethical thing to do is to pitch to the Yankees' slugger in his quest to set a new American League single-season home run record. The Blue Jays, however, have to win at all costs. If they feel the best way to win is to pitch around Judge, they will. The strategy however did not work in their favor Tuesday night.

Since hitting his 60th home run of the 2022 season last week, tying Babe Ruth, Judge has not homered. Perhaps Yankees manager Aaron Boone will give him a day off Wednesday, before returning to Yankee Stadium to face the Baltimore Orioles.