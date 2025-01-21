Alex Cora Sends Boston Red Sox Fans into a Frenzy with Cryptic Post on "X"
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora sent fans into a frenzy on Monday night with an extremely cryptic post on "X:"
All he posted was a green checkmark, and the post came at 10:03 p.m. ET.
Now, Cora doesn't post often, so it's certainly notable that he decided to go to his phone and post, but what does it mean?
Several Red Sox fans in the comments were hopeful it meant that the Red Sox were coming to a deal with a big-name free agent, with most fans hoping it was Alex Bregman.
The Red Sox have been linked to Bregman all offseason, but have yet to finalize a deal. Reports have indicated that Bregman wants at least $200 million and the Red Sox aren't comfortable going that high, and they prefer to give a shorter-term deal as well.
If the Sox were to sign Bregman, he'd likely play second base with Rafael Devers staying at third, but there has been talk of putting Bregman at third and moving Devers to first, or using Devers at designated hitter.
As of this posting, there's been no indication what Cora was actually talking about, but he did take back to social media early on Tuesday morning to express his love for Carlos Beltran, who has a chance to get into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.
Buen día para añadirle a la historia del béisbol puertorriqueño.
Buenas vibras para mi hermano Carlos Beltrán. #HOF
via "X" translate:
Good day to add to the history of Puerto Rican baseball.
Good vibes for my brother Carlos Beltrán.
The Hall of Fame announcement will take place at 6 p.m. ET.
