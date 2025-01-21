Fastball

Alex Cora Sends Boston Red Sox Fans into a Frenzy with Cryptic Post on "X"

The Sox manager doesn't post very often, but his post on Monday certainly got people excited.

Brady Farkas

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) stands in the dugout during the first inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2024.
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) stands in the dugout during the first inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2024. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora sent fans into a frenzy on Monday night with an extremely cryptic post on "X:"

All he posted was a green checkmark, and the post came at 10:03 p.m. ET.

Now, Cora doesn't post often, so it's certainly notable that he decided to go to his phone and post, but what does it mean?

Several Red Sox fans in the comments were hopeful it meant that the Red Sox were coming to a deal with a big-name free agent, with most fans hoping it was Alex Bregman.

The Red Sox have been linked to Bregman all offseason, but have yet to finalize a deal. Reports have indicated that Bregman wants at least $200 million and the Red Sox aren't comfortable going that high, and they prefer to give a shorter-term deal as well.

If the Sox were to sign Bregman, he'd likely play second base with Rafael Devers staying at third, but there has been talk of putting Bregman at third and moving Devers to first, or using Devers at designated hitter.

As of this posting, there's been no indication what Cora was actually talking about, but he did take back to social media early on Tuesday morning to express his love for Carlos Beltran, who has a chance to get into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Buen día para añadirle a la historia del béisbol puertorriqueño.
Buenas vibras para mi hermano Carlos Beltrán. #HOF

via "X" translate:

Good day to add to the history of Puerto Rican baseball.
Good vibes for my brother Carlos Beltrán.

The Hall of Fame announcement will take place at 6 p.m. ET.

 Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News