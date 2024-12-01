Kyle Finnegan Dubbed Notable Free Agent After Getting Non-Tendered By Nationals
The Washington Nationals cut ties with their All-Star closer a few weeks back, adding yet another intriguing reliever to the free agent market.
Kyle Finnegan got non-tendered ahead of MLB's league-wide deadline on Nov. 22, ending his five-year stint with the Nationals. 12 days later, Finnegan was named one of MLB Trade Rumors' five non-tendered pitchers worth keeping an eye on.
Finnegan, 33, made his first career All-Star appearance in 2024. Through June 3, he had a 1.98 ERA and 0.936 WHIP.
The righty struggled down the stretch, though, posting a 5.93 ERA and 1.866 WHIP from then on out. Still, he finished the season with a 3.68 ERA, 1.335 WHIP and 1.0 WAR, converting 38 of his 43 save opportunities.
Finnegan has made at least 65 appearances in each of the last four seasons. Since Finnegan made his MLB debut in 2020, only one National League pitcher has taken the mound more often than him – San Francisco Giants submariner Tyler Rogers.
For his career, Finnegan is 22-26 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.319, 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, 88 saves and a 3.3 WAR.
MLB Trade Rumors projected Finnegan to earn $8.6 million in 2025, while Spotrac had him pegged at $7.85 million. Instead of going through one last round of arbitration, though, Finnegan became a free agent.
The Nationals also non-tendered reliever Tanner Rainey, who was the final remaining member from their 2019 World Series team.
