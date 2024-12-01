Fastball

Kyle Finnegan Dubbed Notable Free Agent After Getting Non-Tendered By Nationals

The Washington Nationals bailed on their All-Star closer when they non-tendered Kyle Finnegan in November, leaving the reliever free to sign with any MLB club.

Sam Connon

Jun 11, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) pitches in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Jun 11, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) pitches in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. / David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Washington Nationals cut ties with their All-Star closer a few weeks back, adding yet another intriguing reliever to the free agent market.

Kyle Finnegan got non-tendered ahead of MLB's league-wide deadline on Nov. 22, ending his five-year stint with the Nationals. 12 days later, Finnegan was named one of MLB Trade Rumors' five non-tendered pitchers worth keeping an eye on.

Finnegan, 33, made his first career All-Star appearance in 2024. Through June 3, he had a 1.98 ERA and 0.936 WHIP.

The righty struggled down the stretch, though, posting a 5.93 ERA and 1.866 WHIP from then on out. Still, he finished the season with a 3.68 ERA, 1.335 WHIP and 1.0 WAR, converting 38 of his 43 save opportunities.

Finnegan has made at least 65 appearances in each of the last four seasons. Since Finnegan made his MLB debut in 2020, only one National League pitcher has taken the mound more often than him – San Francisco Giants submariner Tyler Rogers.

For his career, Finnegan is 22-26 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.319, 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, 88 saves and a 3.3 WAR.

MLB Trade Rumors projected Finnegan to earn $8.6 million in 2025, while Spotrac had him pegged at $7.85 million. Instead of going through one last round of arbitration, though, Finnegan became a free agent.

The Nationals also non-tendered reliever Tanner Rainey, who was the final remaining member from their 2019 World Series team.

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

