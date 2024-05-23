Bo Bichette Snaps Toronto Blue Jays' Historic Drought, Delivers Home Run as Cleanup Man
Right after the Toronto Blue Jays set an unsavory franchise record, Bo Bichette swooped in to end their historic drought.
Through the first 47 games of the 2024 regular season, the Blue Jays did not get a single home run out of the cleanup spot. Whether it was Bichette, Justin Turner, Daulton Varsho or Daniel Vogelbach, none of them were able to crack the code when starting in that position.
It got to a point where Toronto broke their franchise record for most consecutive games without a cleanup hitter recording a home run – not just to start a season, either, but at any point in a season. It was the worst season-opening stretch by any team in that regard since the Houston Astros back in 1997.
Bichette, making his 10th start out of the No. 4 hole, finally snapped the unenviable streak against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The shortstop went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the second, putting the Blue Jays up 7-0.
Toronto went on to win 9-2.
It wasn't shocking that Bichette was the one to end the streak, even though his lack of power had played a part in extending it over the past few weeks. Entering Wednesday, Bichette was batting .313 with an .843 OPS when he hit fourth in the lineup, he just hadn't been able to clear the fence to that point.
Turner, on the other hand, was batting .218 with a .583 OPS as the Blue Jays' cleanup man, compared to his .333 batting average, four homers and 1.260 OPS when he started in the No. 3 hole. And for all of Varsho's success in the bottom-third of the lineup, he was homerless with a .154 batting average and .584 OPS when he hit fourth.
Now that the monkey is off the Blue Jays' back, perhaps the meat of their lineup can start to play up to its potential again. Bichette may have solidified himself as their cleanup man for the foreseeable future as well, considering the two-time All-Star is now batting .333 with a .942 OPS out of that spot.
The Blue Jays are set to open a series against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
