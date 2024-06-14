Toronto Blue Jays Designate Veteran Slugger Daniel Vogelbach For Assignment
The Toronto Blue Jays have designated first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach for assignment, the team announced Friday.
Vogelbach's roster spot was given to utility man Addison Barger. The Blue Jays' No. 6 prospect was recalled from Triple-A and will be active for Friday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians.
Vogelbach was batting .186 with one home run, eight RBI, a .578 OPS and a -0.4 WAR. He had appeared in just 31 of Toronto's 68 games, despite not suffering any injuries.
The 6-foot, 270-pound slugger will now have seven days to either get traded, placed on waivers or released. Depending on where he goes next, as well as how he gets there, the Blue Jays could be on the hook for Vogelbach's entire $2 million salary.
Vogelbach has been bouncing around ever since he made his lone All-Star appearance with the Seattle Mariners in 2019. That season, he hit 30 homers with 76 RBI, a .780 OPS and a 1.1 WAR.
The Blue Jays initially acquired Vogelbach in exchange for cash considerations in 2020, only to waive him and lose him to the Milwaukee Brewers a week later. Vogelbach stayed in Milwaukee for the 2021 season, then split 2022 between the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.
Vogelbach appeared in 104 games for the Mets in 2023, accounting for 13 home runs, 48 RBI and a 0.2 WAR, before getting non-tendered in November.
Over the course of nine MLB seasons, Vogelbach is a .219 hitter with a .745 OPS. He averages 22 home runs, 66 RBI and a 0.3 WAR per 162 games in his big league career.
Vogelbach survived several roster crunches over the past month or so, which was surprising given his lack of production, irregular inclusions in the lineup and who else was let go in his place. Just last week, the Blue Jays designated former top prospect Cavan Biggio for assignment, then traded the utility man to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
Toronto has All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as their everyday first baseman, as well as veteran Justin Turner to take most of the reps designated hitter. Whichever catcher isn't starting, whether it be Danny Jansen or Alejandro Kirk, could slot in as a temporary designated hitter.
Longtime Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto could be joining the Blue Jays soon as well, considering the Toronto native is nearing his return from an ankle injury he has been nursing since Spring Training.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.