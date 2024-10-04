Another Seattle Mariners Insider Says Team is "Likely" to Let Former All-Star Go
Two days ago in the 'Seattle Times,' Adam Jude reported that the Seattle Mariners were likely to decline the team option on second baseman Jorge Polanco for 2025.
On Friday, Daniel Kramer reported the same thing as part of a long sit-down with Mariners co-owner John Stanton.
Separately, for all the Mariners’ success with trade acquisitions (recently including Eugenio Suárez, Luke Raley and Ty France before a steep decline from 2023 to '24) there have also been key misses on those with proven track records elsewhere -- such as Jesse Winker, Kolten Wong, Adam Frazier and Jorge Polanco, whose $12 million option for ‘25 likely won’t be exercised.
The 31-year-old Polanco was acquired in a trade last offseason from the Minnesota Twins and was supposed to be the answer to the team's second base issues, but it just didn't really happen. As referenced above, the M's have churned through infielders since Robinson Cano left (before 2019) and haven't found a steady guy to hold second base down.
A switch-hitter, Polanco hit just .213 over 417 at-bats. He also had two separate stints on the injured list, playing only 118 games. Though he had a good stretch in July, hitting .241, he hit .222 or less in four of the six months of the season.
He finished with 16 homers in total but failed to provide real lineup cover for Cal Raleigh or Julio Rodriguez. He had been a former All-Star in Minnesota.
If the M's do decline the option on Polanco, they will have internal options to replace him. Top prospect Cole Young could be an option, as could Ryan Bliss, who made his major league debut this season. The M's could also look to acquire a third baseman and potentially slide Josh Rojas over to the keystone.
It's all part of a puzzle that Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander will have to put together this offseason.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: