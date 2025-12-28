Mariners All-Star Lands On Expert's List Of Top 10 Free Agents

It's awfully rare for a player to hit 49 home runs in a season and receive as little free-agent buzz as Eugenio Suárez is right now.

Suárez's second stint with the Seattle Mariners seems to have tanked his value, even though he had a monster two-homer game in the American League Championship Series. His .682 OPS in 53 games dropped his season on-base percentage below .300, and he's also aging, which leads logically to concerns about his defense at third base.

Still, as the offseason passes the halfway point, isn't it a bit odd that Suárez currently is hardly receiving any buzz?

Is Eugenio Suárez the ninth-best current free agent?

To illustrate how far Suárez has seemingly fallen, Cooper Albers of the New York Post ranked the two-time All-Star ninth on a recent list of the top remaining free agents, behind Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto, who hasn't played a single major league game yet.

Other names of note (or perhaps debate) ahead of Suárez on Albers' list were starting pitcher Ranger Suárez, who has never qualified for the ERA title, and fellow third baseman Alex Bregman.

"The top chip at last year’s trade deadline, Eugenio Suarez provided the Seattle Mariners a colossal return on investment when he clobbered a go-ahead grand slam in Game 5 of the ALCS for the Seattle Mariners. The righty slugger hit free agency after crushing the MLB’s fifth-most home runs in 2025 (49).

The Mariners professed their desire to keep as many of their own free agents as possible when the season ended, but that policy seemed to end at Jorge Polanco, who signed with the New York Mets earlier this month.

Instead of bringing back Suárez, the Mariners may well be content to allow youngsters Ben Williamson, Cole Young, and Colt Emerson to duke it out over third base, and potentially second base as well if Seattle doesn't make a trade.

Is the industry collectively undervaluing Suárez? The veteran slugger is sure to give his best efforts this season to prove that he should have been a more coveted target, not only for the Mariners, but 29 other teams as well.

