Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher Says Former Agent "Butchered" His Free Agency
It's been an interesting and tumultous last year for Arizona Diamondbacks' left-hander Jordan Montgomery.
First, Montgomery was traded for the St. Louis Cardinals to the Texas Rangers at the 2023 trade deadline. Then, he helped the Rangers win the World Series. Then, over the offseason, Montgomery didn't sign until late in spring training with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It's been a disastrous tenure in Arizona for Montgomery. He's dealt with injury and ineffectiveness, going 8-6 thus far with a 6.44 ERA. He's made only 19 starts and pitched only 95 innings. The Diamondbacks are now moving him to the bullpen.
Speaking on Friday, Montgomery blamed agent Scott Boras for part of his troubles over the last year.
"Obviously Boras kind of butchered it, so I'm just trying to move on from the offseason and try to forget it."
It was thought that Montgomery would command a contract of more than $100 million last offseason, but instead he had to settle for a two year, $50 million deal. Furthermore, the late signing led to a late start to his season and likely contributed to his injury issues and early-season issues.
Montgomery fired Boras back in April.
The 31-year-old South Carolina native is in the eighth year of his career with the New York Yankees, Cardinals, Rangers and Diamondbacks. He is 46-40 lifetime with a 3.99 ERA.
The Diamondbacks are currently battling for the top wild card spot in the National League playoff picture with the San Diego Padres. They will play the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.