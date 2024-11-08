Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Getting Trade Interest on Multiple Starting Pitchers
According to a recent report in The Athletic, the Arizona Diamondbacks are receiving interest in their surplus of starting pitching.
The Arizona Diamondbacks emerged as a team receiving significant interest from clubs looking for starters, league sources said at this week’s general managers’ meetings.
The Diamondbacks are in a bit of precarious position. First, the team got to the World Series in 2023 and then went out and spent money to bring back Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and sign veterans Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery. They also took on salary by acquiring third baseman Eugenio Suarez in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. They are in a position to win, but they also didn't make the playoffs in 2024, proving that it might be advantageous to do something different in 2025.
As a result, at least listening to offers on starting pitchers has to be a possibility. Montgomery is coming off a dreadful year and is a free agent at the end of the season, so perhaps he is someone that the team would listen on. Zac Gallen is the ace of the staff and a Cy Young contender, but he is also a free agent at the end of the year. Perhaps the team would be willing to move him as well, though it would be a tougher sell to the fanbase and the clubhouse.
If they don't want to trade away an established veteran, perhaps a youngster with team control like Brandon Pfaadt or Ryne Nelson would draw interest.
The winter meetings will take place in early December and we should start to get a better sense of what the D'Backs want to do in the run-up to them.
