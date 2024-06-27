Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery Melts Down in Dugout After Rough Outing
Arizona Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery has had a shaky 2024 so far, but his struggles reached a whole new level on Thursday.
Montgomery entered Thursday with a 5.71 ERA on the season, but it went up to 6.03 by the time his outing against the Minnesota Twins was done. That doesn't even tell the whole story either, since four of the eight runs Montgomery gave up were unearned.
The veteran southpaw got chased off the mound after just 2.2 innings of work, having only retired eight of the 20 batters he faced. Two Diamondbacks errors certainly didn't help, but Montgomery was getting rocked regardless.
Montgomery's frustrations were clear when he finally got the hook midway through the third.
After getting back to the dugout, Montgomery threw his PitchCom device against the wall. He then proceeded to pick it up off the bench and whip it against the wall again.
Montgomery was one of the most notable pitchers on the free agent market last winter, although he was unable to land a contract until two days before Opening Day. He inked a one-year, $25 million contract with the D-Backs, one which he has largely failed to live up to thus far.
Before landing in Arizona, Montgomery once was a promising up-and-comer with the New York Yankees. After getting traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, Montgomery got flipped to the Texas Rangers in 2023.
Montgomery played a key role in the Rangers' World Series run last fall, going 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in the postseason.
Prior to 2024, Montgomery was 38-34 with a 3.68 ERA and 1.209 WHIP for his career.
As a veteran accustomed to that level of success, it isn't shocking to see Montgomery lose his cool following a performance as lackluster as his was on Thursday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.