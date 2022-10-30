Astros Even World Series 1-1 with 5-1 Game 2 Victory over Phillies

The Houston Astros tied the World Series 1-1 with their 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Astros hung three runs on Phillies game two starting pitcher Zack Wheeler in the first inning. Wheeler gave up a hit on each of his first three pitches, as Jeremy Pena doubled home Jose Altuve, and Yordan Alvarez doubled home Pena.

A throwing error from shortstop Edmundo Sosa allowed the Astros to score a third run in the bottom of the first.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Astros added two more runs, thanks to an Alex Bregman two-run homer.

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez churned in another quality start, something he has been known to do, allowing just one run on four hits and three walks, and striking out nine over 6.1 innings.

The Phillies had their chances to climb back into the game, but couldn't capitalize, leaving seven men on base.

The Phillies scored a run in the top of the seventh on a Jean Segura sacrifice fly.

In the eighth inning, Kyle Schwarber crushed a fly ball down the right field line that just barely hooked foul. Initially ruled a two-run home run, Schwarber circled the bases, but the call was overturned by the umpires. Schwarber sent another deep fly to the right field warning track, but Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker made the catch, and the Phillies failed to score in the eighth.

A Yuli Gurriel fielding error in the top of the ninth would score Alec Bohm, making it a 5-2 game. The Phillies would not score another run though, as Astros reliever Ryan Pressly would slam the door shut for an Astros victory.

With their win Saturday night, the Astros tie the World Series 1-1. Both teams will have a day off Sunday to travel to Philadelphia for game three, game four and game five, Monday through Wednesday, at Citizens Bank Park.

