Athletics Expected to Give Japanese Two-Way Player Shotaro Morii Record-Breaking Deal
The Athletics are expected to sign Japanese prospect Shotaro Morii, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reported Monday night.
Morii skipped the Nippon Professional Baseball Draft in 2024 with the intention of scoring an MLB deal. He is now reportedly set to receive a $1.5 million signing bonus from the A’s, which would be the highest-ever for a Japanese amateur not coming from NPB.
There was initially some belief that Morii could play college baseball in America, just how Rintaro Sasaki committed to Stanford last year. It appears thst he will be going pro instead, though, presumably to the delight of the Athletics’ front office.
The St. Louis Cardinals were linked to Morii as well, before the A’s took over in the driver’s seat last fall.
Morii is a unique two-way player who plays shortstop and third base while boasting a four-pitch mix on the mound.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect has racked up 45 home runs over his three high school seasons so far. His fastball can break 93 miles per hour, his curveball hangs around 74, his slider comes in at about 77 and his forkball has been clocked at 78.
Morii, 17, will not bring an immediate boost to the Athletics’ lineup or pitching staff, but his addition is another step in the right direction for the nomadic franchise.
In the immediate aftermath of leaving Oakland, the A’s signed starting pitcher Luis Severino to the largest contract in team history. That preceded a big trade for starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs, as well as a big-time extension for designated hitter Brent Rooker.
Those players will suit up for the Athletics during their temporary stay in Sacramento, but the team will probably be in Las Vegas by the time Morii reaches the big leagues.
The 2025 international amateur signing period begins Wednesday, opening the door for Morii and the A’s to ink an official contract.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.