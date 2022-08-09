Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Moves On Sunday

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves.

Braves: "The #Braves today recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa to Atlanta, selected C Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster, and optioned RHP Ian Anderson and OF Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A Gwinnett."

The Braves are currently in the middle of a very solid season.

They are 64-46 in the 110 games that they have played in so far on the year, which has them in second place in the NL East Division.

Right now, the New York Mets are in first place in the NL East with a 70-39 record in the 109 games that they have played.

The Braves are currently 6.5 games out of first place.

As it appears right now, the final month of the season could get interesting in the battle for first.

The Braves have been an outstanding team at home this season.

They are 37-22 in the 59 games that they have played in Georgia.

The Philadelphia Phillies are also having a solid season, and they only trail the Braves by just 3.0 games.

They are 60-48 in the 108 games that they have played in so far.

The Braves are the first place Wild Card team, in the National League, and the Phillies are the second place Wild Card team.

Therefore, it's totally possible that three teams from the NL East will make the MLB Playoffs.

Last season, the Braves won the World Series over the Houston Astors, which was their first championship in 25 years.