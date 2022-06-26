Skip to main content
Braves SS Dansby Swanson Hits Fourth Home Run in Four Games

Arguably the hottest hitter in the National League, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson hit his fourth home run in four games on Saturday, bringing his season total to 13.

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the hottest teams in baseball right now and their shortstop, Dansby Swanson, has been one of the hottest hitters in the game.

Swanson came into Saturday's game having hit three home runs in his last three games and putting put an average north of .350 in his last 30 games. 

Despite facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Swanson continued his tear in a big way, hitting another homer, his fourth in as many games.

Through his fourth at-bat on Saturday, Swanson was hitting a scorching hot .448/.467/.931 in his last seven games.

With two hits on Saturday, he's now had three-straight multi-hit games and five mutli-hit games in his current eight-game hitting streak.

On the year, Swanson is hitting .307 with an .882 OPS, 13 home runs, 43 RBI and 83 hits, amongst the league leaders in hits right now.

Atlanta was in the midst of quite a game against the Dodgers, similar to that of postseason series in years past.

These two clubs know each other well and play down to the wire every game. In the bottom of the eighth inning, with both teams tied at 3-3, Marcell Ozuna hit a go-ahead two-run homer to give Atlanta a 5-3 lead.

With Atlanta currently sitting at 41-31, 5.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East and sole possession of the second NL Wild Card spot, a win tonight would be massive as the calendar turns to July.

The Braves are very much in the thick of things with the NL East division race, so every game is a big one from now until the end of the year.

