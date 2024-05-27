Atlanta Braves Designate Infielder Joey Wendle For Assignment 3 Days After Signing Him
The Atlanta Braves have designated veteran infielder Joey Wendle for assignment, the team announced Monday.
The move was made as part of a major roster reshuffling that sent reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. to the 10-day injured list with a torn left ACL. Atlanta called up JP Martínez to take Acuña's place on the outfield depth chart, while also reinstating All-Star catcher Sean Murphy from the injured list.
That left no room for Wendle on the 40-man roster. As a result, he got booted before ever appearing in a game for the Braves.
Atlanta signed Wendle to a one-year deal on Friday, just a few days after he had been released by the division rival New York Mets. New York designated Wendle for assignment on May 15.
Wendle was batting .222 with one double, one RBI, one stolen base, a .493 OPS and a -0.1 WAR on the season, only earning 10 starts in his 18 appearances.
The Mets signed Wendle to a one-year, $2 million contract in November.
Before landing in Queens, Wendle enjoyed a moderately successful career elsewhere.
The Oakland Athletics traded Wendle to the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2017. He immediately became an everyday player for the Rays, batting .300 with a .789 OPS and 4.9 WAR, which helped him place fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Wendle missed half of 2019 with hamstring and wrist injuries, then put up solid numbers again in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The utility infielder took a major leap in 2021, making his first All-Star Game and posting a 3.6 WAR.
In November 2021, the Rays flipped Wendle to the Miami Marlins. Wendle racked up a 2.4 WAR in just 101 appearances in 2022, but he saw his WAR drop to -0.2 in 112 games the following year.
Wendle looked more like his 2023 self than his 2018, 2021 or 2022 self in the early goings of 2024, which explains why he fell out of favor with the Mets and why the Braves hardly gave him a chance. Now, the 34-year-old will either hit the waiver wire, accept a minor league assignment or re-enter free agency.
