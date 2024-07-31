Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, Travis d'Arnaud Hit Back-to-Back Home Runs Twice in 1 Game
The Atlanta Braves went down early Wednesday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers, but two of their most experienced sluggers came through to save them.
Not just once, either.
Down 2-0 in the top of the fourth, first baseman Matt Olson delivered a solo home run to left-center. The very next at-bat, catcher Travis d'Arnaud crushed a solo homer of his own to left, tying the score at 2-2.
Third baseman Austin Riley eventually put Atlanta on top with a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh, but Milwaukee remained within striking distance.
Olson seemingly put the game on ice by leading off the eighth with his second home run of the day. And to further recreate the magic of the fourth inning, d'Arnaud also came through with his second home run to make it 6-2.
The Brewers got one baserunner aboard in the rest of the game, and the Braves held on to win the game and the series.
As for Olson and d'Arnaud, MLB.com's Sarah Langs noted that they became just the third pair of teammates in Braves franchise history to hit back-to-back home runs twice in the same game. Fred McGriff and David Justice did so on Aug. 25, 1993, while Javy Lopez and Andruw Jones achieved the feat on June 13, 1998.
Olson is now up to 17 home runs and 50 RBI on the season, all while batting .226 with a .716 OPS and 1.2 WAR. Those are all significant dropoffs from his 2023 numbers, when he hit .283 with 54 home runs, 139 RBI, a .993 OPS and 7.4 WAR.
D'Arnaud, meanwhile, has now matched his 2023 home run total with 11 so far in 2024. He is batting .263 with an .811 OPS, both of which are on pace to be his highest in a full season since 2015.
With the Brewers in their rear-view mirror, the Braves are scheduled to open up a four-game home series against the last-place Miami Marlins on Thursday. Olson is sure to be in the lineup, while it remains to be seen who starts behind the dish – d'Arnaud or Sean Murphy.
