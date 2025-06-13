Baseball World Reacts to Jacob Misiorowski's Insane Major League Debut
Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jacob Misiorowski arrived in the big leagues on Thursday and announced his presence in dominant fashion, throwing five no-hit innings as the Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 at American Family Field.
Misiorowski regularly hit 100 mph with his fastball and featured a 96 mph slider, striking out five.
Here's what people are saying on social media about his impressive start:
Per Rob Friedman, aka @PitchingNinja: Jacob Misiorowski, Ridiculous 92 mph changeup. Now he's just showing off.
Per Pitch Profiler: Jacob Misiorowski’s classifications are updated and WOW — no wonder he was being compared to deGrom!
Per Thomas Nestico (@TJStats):
Jacob Misiorowski made his MLB debut!
As expected, the stuff was ridiculous as he constantly blew 100+ MPH fastballs by batters and weaved his devastating breaking balls. The control a slight issue, but that doesn’t matter when he allows no hits
He’s a stud!
From Nick Pollack aka @PitcherList:
Jacob Misiorowski already has one of the most insane four-seamers in the entire league
Misiorowski left the game after rolling his ankle, but it appears to be minor. He'll be on the mound again next week. The Brewers are now 37-33 on the season and in second place in the National League Central. The Cardinals dropped to 36-33 with the loss and are now in third.
The two teams will play again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET. Freddy Peralta will pitch for Milwaukee while Erick Fedde will take the ball for St. Louis.