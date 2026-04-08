Blue Jays’ 102K Hot Dog Promotion Grabs MLB World’s Attention

The Toronto Blue Jays may have had a tough week on the field, but it certainly seems like the organization knows how to run a promotion well regardless.

One of the biggest stories in Major League Baseball over the last week has been the plethora of injuries the Blue Jays are dealing with. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Blue Jays starter Cody Ponce needs to undergo surgery to repair his ACL sprain and will miss roughly six months of action. Certainly not what you want to hear if you're a Blue Jays fan. But, on the bright side, Toronto captured the baseball world's attention as a whole on Tuesday. Toronto had a promotion in which it was selling hot dogs for 77 cents to honor the fact that the club's first game was back in 1977. The promotion certainly was a hit, per Lindsay Dunn of "Off The Roster."

"Bottom of the 7th and they have already sold over 100,000 hot dogs at the Blue Jays game so far. Hotdogs are .77 in honour of the team's first-ever game played in 1977," Dunn wrote on X before Tuesday's contest game to an end.

Bottom of the 7th and they have already sold over 100,000 hot dogs at the Blue Jays game so far. Hotdogs are .77 in honour of the teams first-ever game played in 1977. pic.twitter.com/lzUiHPteee — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) April 8, 2026

Over 100,000 hot dogs in seven innings is almost unfathomable. 100,207 hot dogs in seven innings is over 14,315 hot dogs per inning and this photo wasn't even taken before the whole inning ended in the seventh.

The promotion certainly caught the attention of fans around the league on social media.

What a night for Toronto's promotional staff

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the sixth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The plumbing in that stadium is fighting for its life right now. Selling over 100000 hot dogs in seven innings is a physiological war crime. This Blue Jays promotion is pure chaos for the janitorial staff. Toronto fans are really out here risking it all for a 77 cent glitzy.… https://t.co/zsjrcl1cMf — KingZephyr (@KingZahyd) April 8, 2026

Only good thing Blue Jays have done tonight https://t.co/XWUsAb17Sf — John Schneiders hat (@bluejayssupreme) April 8, 2026

Hopefully they also sell 77 cent Pepto Bismol. https://t.co/hZ5XQbUS1h — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) April 8, 2026

That has to be a record for hot dogs sold in one game. https://t.co/rEnPfW7Rgp — Nate Weiser (@nweiser09) April 8, 2026

Hey @Brewers, we only consumed half this on dollar dog day last year. We need to step it up! 🌭🌭🌭🌭 https://t.co/hY4MkkoOWO pic.twitter.com/URepfZCg4z — Carrie (@CarrieB__21) April 8, 2026

Los Blue Jays pusieron los hot dogs a 77 centavos por su temporada inaugural de 1977, el resultado fue brutal: 100,204 vendidos hasta la séptima entrada. pic.twitter.com/OKduykpWIF — D/S Sports MX (@dssportsmx2) April 8, 2026

Joey Chestnut showed up and said “BET” https://t.co/Lxng1RAhiL — Jawn Paul the 2nd (@antidotepaulie) April 8, 2026

100,204 hot dogs sold & somehow the Blue Jays bullpen is still the biggest dog at the park getting cooked. https://t.co/pCV6SsK6nG — sandyy (@legup_sandyy) April 8, 2026

Being fan friendly works. https://t.co/BVYqwTwkrU — Jon Lindo (@JonLindo60) April 8, 2026

Do they deliver to Indianapolis? https://t.co/ntbZJGMiur — Tyrone Shelton (@Tyroneshelton) April 8, 2026

If you're wondering, the Blue Jays ended up selling over 102,000 hot dogs throughout the contest on Tuesday night against the Dodgers, as shared by blogTO.

So, while the Blue Jays did not come out on top on Tuesday against Los Angeles, the club still had a win in the books of fans across the league. Baseball and hot dogs go hand in hand. The Blue Jays certainly found a good combination on Tuesday night.

This is when Major League Baseball is at its best. The minor leagues do a good job with promotions. The big leagues sometimes are able to do cool things, like the Blue Jays on Tuesday, but it's much more rare. Toronto honored its history and made the fans happy. What else could you ask for? Teams around the league should be taking notice right now and potentially do a day like this themselves. Fans certainly would like it.