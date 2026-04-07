Cody Ponce Brutal Update Shakes Up Blue Jays, AL East Overall

The American League East is wide open right now behind the New York Yankees.

There's no denying the fact that the Yankees are the top dog in the division right now. New York is 7-2 on the season and has the most dominant starting rotation in Major League Baseball as a whole. Unless something shifts in the near future, the Yankees are going to remain the heavy favorites to win the division this year.

It's early to make claims like that, but New York has been that good. And no one else in the division has been close. There isn't another team above .500. The Tampa Bay Rays are 5-5, as of writing. The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays are both 4-6. The Boston Red Sox have been a big shocker, and not in a good way. The Red Sox are 2-8 on the season.

Things took another turn in the division on Tuesday. It has been known that Blue Jays starting pitcher Cody Ponce was dealing with an ACL injury, but it wasn't known how long he would be out. MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reported on Tuesday that Ponce is dealing with an ACL sprain that will require surgery and his estimated timeline to return is six months.

"Cody Ponce (right ACL sprain) will have knee surgery next week, John Schneider says," Matheson wrote. "Recovery estimate: 6 months."

AL East Impact of Cody Ponce's Injury

Mar 13, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Cody Ponce (66) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ponce was signed this past offseason by Toronto to come in and be a big piece for its rotation. He logged a 1.89 ERA in 29 starts for the Hanwha Eagles in 2025 and was named as the KBO League Most Valuable Player. So, losing him for six months is a big deal for the division as a whole.

The Blue Jays signed Patrick Corbin, but he hasn't had an ERA below 4.40 since 2019. On top of Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and José Berríos are all injured. What this injury does is guarantee that the Blue Jays' rotation isn't going to be at full strength over the course of the regular season, which then increases the chances for each of the other teams in the division. Again, the Yankees are the favorites. The Blue Jays were supposed to be the biggest threat for them, but that may not be the case any longer. Boston is struggling as well.

Arguably, the team to watch after New York will be Baltimore. This is a club that went out and added significant pieces, like Pete Alonso and Ryan Helsley. There are young pieces in place, like Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday, when he's healthy. Toronto was clearly the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the division on paper. That isn't the case any longer.