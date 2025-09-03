Blue Jays' John Schneider Makes George Springer Statement After 2-HR Game
George Springer isn't just having a resurgence for the Toronto Blue Jays. This might be the best he's ever been.
Springer blasted two more home runs on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, giving him 26 for the season. That raised his OPS to .946 and his OPS+ to 157, which would be a new career-high if he can maintain it for the final four weeks.
Toronto maintained its 2 1/2-game lead in the American League East in large part due to Springer's heroics. There was a time when his contract looked like a sunk cost for the Blue Jays, but now, one wonders where they'd be without him.
John Schneider talks Springer's impact
After his leadoff hitter keyed an important win over the Reds, Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't just complimentary of Springer, but gave him immense credit for the team's success, which has come as a surprise to many.
“George set the tone for sure,” Schneider said, per Mike Petraglia of MLB.com. “There's been times since he's been here where it feels like he can kind of put the team on his back a little bit, and he kind of has a track record to do it at this time of year and into the postseason.
“So really, really happy with the way he's playing. Happy for him too, after coming off a tough year last year, the way he's responded. He's been the driving force behind what we're doing this year.”
Springer is excelling across the board, and though it's no longer in vogue, batting average might be the best stat to demonstrate just how locked in he is this year compared to his past Blue Jays campaigns. After hitting .220 a year ago and never topping .267 in his first four Toronto seasons, he's now up to .305.
The Blue Jays are fortunate to have the 35-year-old Springer helping lead the charge for what's been the most relentless offense in the American League. And no one is going to want to see him in October, considering his reputation for doing damage in that most important of months.
