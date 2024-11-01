A Bo Bichette Trade Seems "Unlikely" For Toronto Blue Jays, According to Popular Outlet
With the Major League Baseball offseason underway, the Toronto Blue Jays have lots of questions to answer. First and foremost, the team has to figure out what direction they are going in. If they are truly going for it, that would trigger one set of moves. If they are looking for a re-set, that would trigger another.
On Thursday, the popular MLBTradeRumors website published their list of the 35 players who are "most likely" to be traded this winter: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was on the list, at No. 35, signifying that the outlet doesn't believe he'll be moved.
From a portion of the blurb on Bichette:
The Jays have signaled that they want to retool and try to compete again in 2025. Bichette would logically be a big part of that, assuming he can rebound from an injury-shortened and uncharacteristically feeble year at the plate. Moving him now would also mean selling low on an All-Star player before his 27th birthday. It’s very easy to see a scenario where the Jays underperform early in 2025 and Bichette is a summer trade chip, but the team seems committed to taking at least one more chance with a core led by Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next season. Bichette will pop up in plenty of rumors this winter, but a trade doesn’t feel likely.
They are certainly right. Trading Bichette would be selling low on a player who is a two-time All-Star already. One of the best offensive players in baseball from 2019-2023, Bichette hit just .225 this year with four home runs. The team knows there is plenty more in the tank and is likely to want to see that come to fruition again.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East this season, so there is more than just a productive Bichette that needs to go right. If Toronto can figure those things out, they can return back to the playoffs, but if they can't, then Bichette could definitely be moved at the deadline.
He's a free agent at the end of the 2025 season. There are questions about whether or not Toronto is going to re-sign him.
