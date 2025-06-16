Former Boston Red Sox Players Issue Reactions on Social Media to Rafael Devers Trade
The Boston Red Sox traded away franchise stalwart Rafael Devers on Sunday in a shocking and surprising move. After the news of the trade to the San Francisco Giants became official, his former teammates took to social media:
Longtime Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. posted a picture of Devers with his daughter and said "And my eldest just started crying." He also said "the last of us! #2018," representing that Devers was the last member of the 2018 World Series team to still play in Boston.
Popular utility infielder Brock Holt, who was also on that 2018 team, said "And then there were 0," echoing a similar sentiment to Bradley. He also said that Rippken (his son) is upset at the deal as well.
The sentiments of the players, and their children, is likely felt by many Red Sox fans around the globe. Devers is one of the best hitters in baseball and is a two-time Silver Slugger. He helped Boston win that World Series title and the lineup is certainly worse without him.
Popular Red Sox podcaster Jared Carrabis recently said that he understands fans who are "done" with supporting the team, expressing his own frustrations at the deal as well.
Devers is hitting .279 this season with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. He'll join a Giants team that is just two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
The Giants will play the Red Sox for a weekend series beginning on Friday at Oracle Park.
