Boston Red Sox Insider Says He Thinks Team Isn't Done Trading Key Players
The Boston Red Sox might not be done making moves, even after they shockingly traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
The Red Sox still have roster issues, as they have four outfielders for three spots (when everyone is healthy) and the designated hitter spot, plus there is the impending return of Masataka Yoshida as a designated hitter.
Yoshida is probably the guy that the team would like to move most, as he's 31 years old and making $47 million more or so over the next 2.5 years, but he could be difficult to move for those reasons. Jarren Duran is a name we've heard in connection to possible trades, and Wilyer Abreu is as well, so what could the team do?
We caught up with Red Sox Insider Tom Caron of NESN on the most recent episode of the Refuse to Lose podcast:
Yeah, I still think there's another move. I do, because Roman Anthony's an outfielder and you still got three outfielders who are set in their spot. I think Abreu is the one. I don't think you trade Duran. I think, especially after the trade of Devers, Duran is an important part of the leadership group of the team. He's almost 29 now. He's not young guy anymore and he's become an electrifying player, but he has become a really important leader for the young guys who come up behind him. So I think for a number of reasons, you don't trade him. Again, I wouldn't have thought you trade Devers, so take all this with a grain of salt, but Rafaela is as good a center fielder defensively as there is in the game right now. And he's hitting again, or he's hitting finally. Abreu, I think that'd be the guy, you'd be selling high: Gold Glove last year, he's hitting well this year, he's got a little oblique thing, they don't think it's a big deal. So I think Abreu is a guy who could easily get dealt.
Abreu, 25, is hitting .245 this season with a .321 on-base percentage. He's got 13 homers and 32 RBIs.
The Red Sox will play the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. ET. You can listen to the full Tom Caron interview in the podcast player below:
