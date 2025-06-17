Fastball

Boston Red Sox Insider Says He Thinks Team Isn't Done Trading Key Players

Speaking on the latest edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, Red Sox Insider Tom Caron said that he could see Wilyer Abreu getting traded to continue to open up the roster, even after the decision to deal Rafael Devers.

Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 28. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox might not be done making moves, even after they shockingly traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Red Sox still have roster issues, as they have four outfielders for three spots (when everyone is healthy) and the designated hitter spot, plus there is the impending return of Masataka Yoshida as a designated hitter.

Yoshida is probably the guy that the team would like to move most, as he's 31 years old and making $47 million more or so over the next 2.5 years, but he could be difficult to move for those reasons. Jarren Duran is a name we've heard in connection to possible trades, and Wilyer Abreu is as well, so what could the team do?

We caught up with Red Sox Insider Tom Caron of NESN on the most recent episode of the Refuse to Lose podcast:

Yeah, ​I ​still ​think ​there's ​another ​move. ​I ​do, ​because ​Roman ​Anthony's ​an ​outfielder ​and ​you ​still ​got ​three outfielders ​who ​are ​set ​in ​their ​spot. ​I ​think ​Abreu is the one. ​I ​don't ​think ​you ​trade ​Duran. ​I ​think, ​especially ​after ​the ​trade ​of ​Devers, ​Duran ​is ​an ​important ​part ​of ​the ​leadership ​group ​of ​the ​team. He's ​almost ​29 ​now. ​He's ​not ​young ​guy ​anymore ​and ​he's ​become an ​electrifying ​player, ​but ​he has ​become ​a ​really ​important ​leader ​for ​the ​young ​guys ​who ​come ​up ​behind ​him. ​So ​I ​think ​for ​a ​number ​of ​reasons, ​you ​don't ​trade ​him. ​Again, ​I ​wouldn't ​have ​thought ​you ​trade ​Devers, ​so ​take ​all ​this ​with ​a ​grain ​of ​salt, ​but ​Rafaela ​is ​as ​good ​a ​center ​fielder ​defensively ​as ​there ​is ​in ​the ​game ​right ​now. ​And ​he's ​hitting ​again, ​or ​he's ​hitting ​finally. ​Abreu, ​I ​think ​that'd ​be ​the ​guy, ​you'd ​be ​selling ​high: ​Gold ​Glove ​last ​year, ​he's ​hitting ​well ​this ​year, ​he's ​got ​a ​little ​oblique ​thing, they ​don't ​think ​it's ​a ​big ​deal. ​So ​I ​think ​Abreu ​is ​a ​guy ​who ​could ​easily ​get ​dealt.

Abreu, 25, is hitting .245 this season with a .321 on-base percentage. He's got 13 homers and 32 RBIs.

The Red Sox will play the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. ET. You can listen to the full Tom Caron interview in the podcast player below:

