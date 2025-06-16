Boston Red Sox Fans Go Viral For Thinking Rafael Devers Trade Was a Prank
The Boston Red Sox stunned their fanbase on Sunday, trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a five-player deal that will drastically alter how the team is perceived by those very fans.
In fact, the deal was so surprising that some fans couldn't believe it was real. Take this group of dad's who were celebrating Fathers Day and thought they were being pranked by their family members.
Eventually, they came to realize it was real, and they couldn't believe it, much like most of Red Sox Nation. Devers is one of the best hitters in the league and a three-time All-Star. He was hitting .279 for Boston with 15 homers and 58 RBIs, and his absence will put a huge hole in the Sox lineup moving forward.
The Red Sox enter play on Monday at 37-36 and just 0.5 games back of a wild card berth, but the Devers move would figure to reduce their playoff chances. Boston hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021.
They'll open up a new series on Monday with the Seattle Mariners, who are just ahead of them at 35-34. Seattle is coming off a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians while Boston is coming off a sweep of the New York Yankees.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Logan Gilbert takes the mound for Seattle against Lucas Giolito. Gilbert will be making his first start since the end of April, when he went on the injured list for a Grade 1 flexor strain.
