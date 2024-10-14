Boston Red Sox Fans Were So Happy to See Pair of Team Legends Re-Unite at NLCS
The National League Championship Series began on Sunday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers shutting out the New York Mets 9-0 at Dodger Stadium.
Before the game, baseball legend Manny Ramirez threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Ramirez had played for the Dodgers from 2008-2010.
However, he also made sure to stop by the FOX Sports pre-game booth for a bit, where he linked up with his former Boston Red Sox teammate David Ortiz.
It was a brief interaction on the air, but Red Sox fans were pumped to see Manny and Big Papi together again.
Take this post on "X" from Steve Perrault of the famous "Section 10" podcast:
I had the biggest smile watching this
Ramirez played for the Red Sox from 2001-2008, helping the organization win the World Series in both 2004 and 2007. With Ortiz, he paired to form one of the best offensive duos of the 2000s.
All in all, Ramirez spent 19 years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians, Red Sox, Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. He was a .312 lifetime hitter who popped 555 homers and drove in 1,831 runs. Ramirez was a 12-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger and a batting champion.
Because of his connection to steroids (and two separate MLB suspensions for PEDs), Ramirez is not a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
He is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.
Game 2 of the NLCS will be played on Monday afternoon at 4:08 p.m. ET.
