Boston Red Sox First Baseman Triston Casas Goes Viral For Bizarre Interview About Swings
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has proven to be a bit of an oddball every now and then, and he just added another layer to that mystique.
On Wednesday, Casas took swings for the first time since he was diagnosed with torn cartilage in his ribcage in April. He told reporters that he took 20 reps in the batting cage at about 75% strength.
While that was the key nugget Casas shared in regards to his health status, that isn't what gained the most traction online.
The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams followed up with Casas, asking if he had been taking dry swings before Wednesday. Casas said yes – but with no bat, and for 10 weeks, apparently.
The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey and The Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo chimed in as well, trying to clarify what exactly Casas meant by that. Was he swinging with his hands?
"Oh no, just in my mind," Casas said. "Without a bat, just in my head. I've taken thousands of at-bats in this time, so I feel great, I feel ready."
Casas said he does these imaginary swings while he's standing, sitting or laying down. He wasn't able to twist, he said, but he was able to swing, in his own way.
The whole exchange made the rounds on social media, and many were baffled by Casas' quotes. Some mocked him, while others praised just how weird he is willing to be.
Casas was batting .244 with six home runs, 10 RBI, an .857 and a 0.2 WAR in 22 games before he went down with his injury. He finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, posting a 2.2 WAR across 132 games.
The Red Sox will need Casas to replace his make-believe swings with more real swings in the coming weeks, if he is going to return to the lineup before the All-Star break. The 24-year-old Floridian is a key piece of Boston's young core, and he is under contract for another four seasons past this one.
