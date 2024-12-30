Boston Red Sox Leader Leaves Possibility Open to Move Rafael Devers Off Third Base
Speaking with the media on Monday, Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow said that Rafael Devers is the team's third baseman "for now," leaving open the possibility that they could move him off the position eventually.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald:
Craig Breslow says “as of now” Rafael Devers is the Red Sox third baseman and they’re really pleased with the work he’s put in this offseason, but that they’re open to any way to make the team better.
This is a complicated issue for the Red Sox on multiple fronts. First, Devers is not known as a great defensive third baseman, having led the major leagues in errors five times in his career. He's also led the American League in errors in two other seasons, meaning he's been at the top of the wrong leaderboards in all seven of his full major league seasons.
Despite all that, there are other major factors at play. At 28 years old, Devers is the face of the franchise, complete with a $313.5 million contract extension that he got before the 2023 season. Does the team want to risk upsetting him by moving his position, or is he open to the idea? Furthermore, the Red Sox still have Triston Casas at first base. Thus, how would they navigate that situation? Do they trade Casas to open up first base for Devers or do they move Devers to designated hitter only?
The Red Sox have been linked to Alex Bregman this offseason, so if they want to put him at third base, we could see these questions answered sooner rather than later.
One of the best offensive players in the league, Devers is a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. He hit 28 homers this past season.
