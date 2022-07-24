David Ortiz's Viral Quote At Hall Of Fame Induction

On Sunday, MLB legend David Ortiz got inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, and one of the things that he said at the ceremony is going viral.

Ortiz (via Fox Sports: MLB): "If my story can remind you of anything, let it remind you that if you believe in someone, you can change their world. You can change their future, just like so many people who believed in me."

Ortiz began his career with the Minnesota Twins, but he did not rise to stardom until he joined Boston.

With the Red Sox, he made the MLB All-Star Game ten times and won the World Series three times.

He also hit 541 home runs during his career, which is the 17th most of all-time.

There is no question that he one of the best players to ever play in the MLB, and he is one of the best players to ever wear a Red Sox uniform.

Currently, the Red Sox are in fourth place in the AL East Division with a 48-47 record in the 95 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 16.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the first spot in the division.

However, they are only 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the second spot in the division.

In addition, they are just 3.0 games out of the final wild card spot, so they could very easily still find themselves in the 2022 MLB Playoffs.