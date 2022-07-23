Sunday Is A Big Day For This Boston Red Sox Legend

Sunday, July 24, will be a big day for the Boston Red Sox and David Ortiz.

The MLB legend will be inducted into the Baseball Hall fo Fame.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum: "Big Papi is in town this weekend... David Ortiz changed the course of Boston Red Sox history. Now, he will be inducted into baseball's greatest fraternity. Join us on July 24 for the 2022 Induction Ceremony!"

Ortiz is a three-time World Series Champion, ten-time MLB ALl-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger and is 17th all-time in Home Runs (541).

He spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins, but was never an All-Star with them.

At 27-years-old, he joined the Red Sox and he would spend the next 14-years of his career with the franchise until retiring at the age of 40 in 2016.

From 2004-08, he made the All-Star Game five times in a row, and then from 2010-13, he was an All-Star four times in a row.

He was also selected as an All-Star during his final MLB season.

There is no question that he is one of the most popular Red Sox ever, and MLB player as a whole.

Currently, the Red Sox are in fourth place in the American League East Division with a 48-43 record in the 91 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are just 3.0 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for third place, and 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second place.

However, they are 16.5 games behind the New York Yankees for first place.