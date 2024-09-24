Boston Red Sox Make Major Uniform Shake-Up Heading into 2025 Season
The Boston Red Sox aren't quite done with 2024 yet, but they've already made a big announcement for the 2025 season.
According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the organization will unveil a new City Connect uniform next season. However, they will not retire their current yellow Boston Marathon-themed city connects and will keep them as a regular offering. Instead, they will retire the navy blue alternate jerseys.
Teams are only allowed five uniforms as part of the "4+1 rule" so the Red Sox will be going with the white uniforms, the yellow uniforms, the red alternates, the road greys and the new City Connects.
The team traditionally used the navy blue uniforms as a road alternate, so it remains to be seen if they will go with the reds on the road or if they will utilize the yellows as part of a road option to supplement.
The yellow city connects were brought in during the 2021 season and rose to popularity among Sox fans.
The Red Sox entered play on Tuesday at 79-78 on the season. They are likely to miss the playoffs at 3.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot, which will make a third straight year they've failed to advance to October.
Boston did finish last in 2022 and 2023, something they are not going to do in 2024. They are playing game two of a series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Toronto is destined for last in the division.
