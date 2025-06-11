Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Aaron Judge, Jarren Duran, Francisco Lindor)
Looking to bet on some home runs for Wednesday’s MLB action?
You’ve come to the right place, as the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run prop picks every day throughout the 2025 season, and there are three players that I love on Wednesday to leave the yard.
All three of these targets have fared very well against the starting pitchers that they’re facing, including New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who smacked his 24th homer of the 2025 season on Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals.
Can he go yard again on June 11?
Here’s a breakdown of the best home run props to place for tonight’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, June 11
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+230)
- Jarren Duran to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+200)
Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+230)
New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor enters Wednesday’s matchup with the Washington Nationals with 14 homers this season, including 10 against right-handed pitching.
Lindor has an impressive .285/.363/.487 slash line against righties this season, and he’s facing a very home-run prone pitcher in Washington’s Jake Irvin.
So far this season, Irvin has allowed 11 homers in 13 starts while posting a 4.02 ERA. He’s also struggled to get Lindor out in his career.
The Mets star is hitting .385 (5-for-13) with one double, one homer and four runs batted in against Irvin in his career. I think Lindor adds to that homer total tonight.
It’s also worth noting that Washington has the No. 29 bullpen ERA in the league this season, so Lindor may be able to get to a reliever as well in this matchup.
Jarren Duran to Hit a Home Run (+370)
The 2025 season has been a bit of a disappointing one for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, as he’s hitting .271 with just four home runs.
However, he has a great matchup on Wednesday against Tampa Bay Rays starter Zack Littell, who has given up 17 home runs in 13 starts in the 2025 season. Littell has just four outings all season where didn’t give up a homer.
Duran has crushed the Rays righty in his career, hitting .333 with four extra base hits (and one homer) against him. It’s also worth noting that Duran’s numbers have been much better against righties in 2025.
Not only have all four of his homers come against righties, but he has a .283/.347/.455 slash line with 21 extra-base hits against them this season.
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+200)
Judge hit a towering 469-foot home run on Tuesday night against Noah Cameron, and he could be in a good spot to go deep again on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals lefty Kris Bubic has given up just three homers and has a 1.43 ERA this season, but Judge has fared extremely well against him in his career.
In seven at bats against the lefty, Judge is 4-for-7 with a double and a home run. So far this season, the reigning AL MVP is hitting .417 with a shocking 1.000 slugging percentage against lefties. He’s hit eight homers against them, and over the last week, Judge is hitting a blistering .478.
Even though Bubic has been awesome in 2025, Judge is worth a look in this matchup.
