Mariners Have Yankees, Red Sox Competition For All-Star Slugger

If the Seattle Mariners found a way to simply run it back after the 2025 season, that would be pretty positive.

Seattle made it all the way to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, but lost against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mariners were hot down the stretch and the additions of Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez certainly were helpful down the stretch. The Mariners already re-signed Naylor and the team reportedly has interest in a reunion with Suárez as well.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Neither Naylor or Suárez spent the entire season in Seattle. There is someone who did, who the team absolutely should bring back. The Seattle Times' Adam Jude reported that the Mariners are interested in a reunion with Jorge Polanco but noted there's interest in him around the league, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

The Mariners are looking for another reunion

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco (7) singles in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"The Mariners have made their interest in Polanco well known, and a return to Seattle is believed to be Polanco’s preference, too. The two sides, though, do not appear to be close to a deal," Jude wrote. "The market could come into focus for Polanco next week when industry executives and agents come together for the league’s annual meetings.

"Polanco is seeking a multi-year contract, according to industry sources, and he’s expected to have healthy interest. The Boston Red Sox have been linked to Polanco, and the New York Yankees have previously checked in on him. The Pittsburgh Pirates are aggressively pursuing offensive upgrades and they have expressed interest in Polanco, too."

Bringing Polanco back would be great. The 32-year-old former All-Star had one of the best seasons of his career in 2025. He had 26 homers, 78 RBIs, 30 doubles, and 64 runs scored in 138 games played. He also improved his batting average from .213 in 2024 in his first season with the Mariners to .265 in 2025.

Polanco arguably should be the next guy to land a deal from Seattle.

More MLB: Mariners Open To Another Reunion After Josh Naylor