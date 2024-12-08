Boston Red Sox Reportedly in Contact With Free Agent Outfielder Anthony Santander
The Boston Red Sox have contacted free agent outfielder Anthony Santander, MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported Saturday night.
Boston is still, presumably, in the race to sign superstar Juan Soto, who could be making his much-anticipated free agent decision any moment now. The timing of Rodriguez’s report could be coincidental, or it could signify that the Red Sox are trying to set up contingencies in the event that Soto signs elsewhere.
A report from MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo also surfaced Saturday night claiming that Boston “remained in on Teoscar Hernández,” giving them another potential backup plan to Soto. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are the favorites for Hernández for the time being, though.
Santander’s market appears to be much more wide open, even if the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are trying to add him as well. But Tyler O’Neill signing with the Baltimore Orioles essentially takes the incumbent club off the board, slightly narrowing down Santander’s list of suitors.
Santander is coming off a career year with the Orioles, winning a Silver Slugger Award and finishing 14th in AL MVP voting. He hit .235 with 44 home runs, 102 RBI, an .814 OPS and a 2.9 WAR across 155 games in 2024.
The switch-hitter has been a staple in Baltimore's lineup since June 2019, and he has missed just 26 total games since the start of 2022. Over the last six seasons, Santander has averaged 36 home runs, 34 doubles, 99 RBI and 2.7 WAR per 162 games.
Acording to Cotillo, Hernández is unlikely to sign until after Soto comes off the board. The same assumption can likely be made for Santander.
MLB Trade Rumors predicted Santander to land a four-year, $80 million contract, while The Athletic projected him to earn $105 million over five years. Spotrac's calculated market value for Santander is five years, $88.7 million.
Boston has the money to add Santander, who would step into an outfield depth chart that already includes All-Star Jaren Duran, Rookie of the Year contender Wilyer Abreu and recently-extended utility man Ceddanne Rafaela. Masataka Yoshida remains in the mix as well, but he almost exclusively served as a designated hitter in 2024.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.