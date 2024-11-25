Boston Red Sox Showing Interest in Willy Adames, Which Could Force Major Organizational Moves
According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Boston Red Sox are showing interest in free agent infielder Willy Adames. Furthermore, if they were to land him, it would cause major ripple effects across the organization.
Nightengale wrote the following on Monday:
The Red Sox also have strong interest in All-Star free-agent shortstop Willy Adames, who is willing to move to third base. They have scheduled an upcoming meeting and have internally discussed moving Rafael Devers off third base. They could also sign free agent Alex Bregman or trade for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
First off, signing Adames would be somewhere between a $150-200 million move (in all likelihood). If the Sox were to sign him, would that take them out of the running for any of the big-name pitchers they covet, like Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes or Max Fried?
Then, if the team were to move Devers to first base, what does that mean for Tristan Casas? Would they go out and trade him in order to acquire a pitcher? That scenario would seem likely. Or, could they go and try to move Masataka Yoshida, which could free up some designated hitter time for Devers or Casas?
These are all questions that Craig Breslow needs to answer, but Adames is certainly an intriguing player.
He put together a terrific season in Milwaukee, hitting .251 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI. He helped carry the lineup, even though it missed Christian Yelich for a portion of the year. The Brewers surprisingly won the National League Central and were eliminated in the National League wild card series by the New York Mets.
A seven-year veteran of his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers, Adames is a lifetime .248 hitter. He's hit 150 career home runs exactly, with the 32 from this year serving as his career-high.
