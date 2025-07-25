Boston Red Sox Reportedly Rejected Trade Offer For All-Star
According to Sean McAdam of MassLive (and relayed by Tyler Milliken of the Section 10 podcast, the Boston Red Sox have rejected at least one trade offer for outfielder Jarren Duran.
The Padres made an offer to the Red Sox for Jarren Duran involving Dylan Cease, per @Sean_McAdam.
The package also included catching prospect Ethan Salas and another prospect (not shortstop Leo de Vries).
The Red Sox quickly rejected it.
The Padres have been rumored to be interested in Duran for a while now, and the interest makes sense. They need help in the outfield and Duran is under team control through 2028 at an affordable rate. Furthermore, the Padres are looking to compete while reshuffling payroll, and Cease is a free agent at the end of the season. Dealing him would save some money the rest of the way and would allow them to get something in return before he walks in free agency.
Duran, the All-Star Game MVP in 2024, isn't having the same impact this season, but he's still a good player. Hitting .254, he has nine home runs and 52 RBIs while stealing 16 bases.
He has an OPS+ of 107. There's no guarantee the Red Sox move him, but they could stand to clear out the outfield logjam they have. Wilyer Abreu, Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela are all out there - and Masataka Yoshida is back in the mix as well. Without an injury, there's not room for everyone, but the Red Sox could elect to address it in the offseason.
Boston is currently in the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
