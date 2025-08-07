Former MLB GM Isn't Fond of Roman Anthony's New Contract with Boston Red Sox
On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox locked up young outfielder Roman Anthony to an eight-year deal for $130 million, and that deal could become $230 million if Anthony hits various contract incentives.
Despite the possibility for the deal to be quite lucrative, former major league general manager Jim Bowden isn't a fan, saying that Anthony is leaving a lot of money on the table at the back end of the contract.
He made the comments on Foul Territory TV and compared Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s impending $40 million deal to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s impending $17 million deal. Bowden clearly thinks that Acuna's early contract has hampered his earning, and he's right.
However, in Anthony's case, it's easy to see why he'd want a deal now. As good as he is, there's no guarantee that he continues to improve, or that he stays healthy enough to reach a second contract. This provides him stability, and gives him a chance to hit the free agent market again, likely by age 30, when he can hit the jackpot a second time.
The No. 1 prospect in baseball at the time of his promotion in June, Anthony is already an impact player for the Red Sox. He's hitting .276 with two home runs, 19 RBIs and 27 runs scored. His knowledge of the strike zone has been impressive, and he's carrying a .392 on-base percentage entering play on Thursday.
The Red Sox are currently 64-52 and in the first wild card position in the American League. They'll play the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
