Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star

The Boston Red Sox have signed Danny Santana to a minor league contract. The MLB veteran has played for the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and Red Sox.
The Boston Red Sox have signed Danny Santana to a minor league contract, and the news was made official on the MLB.com transactions page on July 29. 

The news had been previously reported by Red Sox Stats on July 28. 

Red Sox Stats: "July 28, 2022 Boston Red Sox signed free agent Danny Santana to a minor league contract."

Santana most recently played in the MLB for the Red Sox last season, and he batted just .181 in 127 at bats. 

In addition to the Red Sox, the 31-year-old has also played for the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers. 

In 2019, he had the best year of his career for the Rangers. 

He batted .283, hit 28 home runs and knocked in 81 RBI's. 

Therefore, he is definitely capable of being an every day player. 

Currently, the Red Sox are having a solid season, but they are in last place in the AL East. 

They are 50-50 in the 100 games that they have played in so far this season, but the rest of the division has had a very good season. 

The New York Yankees are 67-33 in the 100 games that they have played in, which has them an astonishing 17.0 games ahead of the Red Sox. 

Yet, the Red Sox are only 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the finals Wild Card spot in the American League. 

There is definitely a strong possibility that the Red Sox can make the MLB Playoffs this year. 

