Fastball

Boston Red Sox Trade Acquisition Reportedly the Favorite to Start at 2B in 2025

After a disappointing first season in Boston, it looks as if infielder Vaughn Grissom will get a chance to right the ship in 2025.

Brady Farkas

Boston Red Sox second baseman Vaughn Grissom (5) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the tenth inning at Rogers Centre on Sept 24.
Boston Red Sox second baseman Vaughn Grissom (5) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the tenth inning at Rogers Centre on Sept 24. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to Sean McAdam of Mass Live, Boston Red Sox infielder Vaughn Grissom is the favorite for the team to start at second base in 2025.

The following update comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal, which links to the original report (subscription required):

Grissom is the "nominal favorite" to open next season as the Red Sox' starting second baseman,Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Acquired from the Atlanta Braves in a trade last offseason, Grissom had a disastrous first year in Boston. He battled injury and sickness en route to playing just 31 big-league games. He hit only .190 in 105 at-bats, hitting no home runs and bringing in just six.

The Red Sox clearly have a lot invested in Grissom, given that they traded future National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale for him, but they do have other options to play second base if Grissom fails to really run with the job.

David Hamilton played admirably in extended action last year and top prospect Kristian Campbell is waiting in the wings as well.

And there's always the chance that the Red Sox go out and sign Alex Bregman in free agency. While Bregman has always been a third baseman, there's a chance that the Red Sox could use him at second if he lands in Boston.

The Red Sox finished 81-81 this past season, landing in third place in the American League East. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2021 season when they advanced to the ALCS.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News