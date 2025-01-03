Boston Red Sox Trade Acquisition Reportedly the Favorite to Start at 2B in 2025
According to Sean McAdam of Mass Live, Boston Red Sox infielder Vaughn Grissom is the favorite for the team to start at second base in 2025.
The following update comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal, which links to the original report (subscription required):
Grissom is the "nominal favorite" to open next season as the Red Sox' starting second baseman,Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.
Acquired from the Atlanta Braves in a trade last offseason, Grissom had a disastrous first year in Boston. He battled injury and sickness en route to playing just 31 big-league games. He hit only .190 in 105 at-bats, hitting no home runs and bringing in just six.
The Red Sox clearly have a lot invested in Grissom, given that they traded future National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale for him, but they do have other options to play second base if Grissom fails to really run with the job.
David Hamilton played admirably in extended action last year and top prospect Kristian Campbell is waiting in the wings as well.
And there's always the chance that the Red Sox go out and sign Alex Bregman in free agency. While Bregman has always been a third baseman, there's a chance that the Red Sox could use him at second if he lands in Boston.
The Red Sox finished 81-81 this past season, landing in third place in the American League East. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2021 season when they advanced to the ALCS.
