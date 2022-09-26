Braves, Phillies Split Series 2-2, Remain in NL Wild Card Spots

The Atlanta Braves came out of Sunday afternoon a winner, topping the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 in a wild, 11-inning thriller.

Despite Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber hitting two home runs, increasing his National League-leading total to 42, the Braves were able to fight back after a rain delay, tying the game 6-6 in the top of the eighth inning off of a David Robertson wild pitch.

The Braves scored two runs in the top of the eleventh off a pair of RBI singles from Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II.

The Phillies attempted to rally in the bottom half, but were unable to plate more than one run, giving the Braves an 8-7 victory and splitting a critical series in Philadelphia that neither team could afford to lose.

The Braves come out of the weekend 1.5 games back of the New York Mets for the National League East division lead. The Mets took two of three from the Athletics in Oakland, shockingly losing a Jacob deGrom start 10-4 Saturday. The Mets picked up a game from their off-day Thursday, when the Braves dropped the series opener to the Phillies 1-0.

The Braves will have a chance to pick up a half-game Monday, at the Washington Nationals. The Braves will play three in Washington D.C. before hosting their biggest three-game series of the year, with the Mets, Friday through Sunday.

Before their battle with the Braves, the Mets have days off Monday and Thursday, and will play two games at home against the Miami Marlins Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Phillies' lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the third and final National League Wild Card spot shrunk from 2.5 games to 1.5 games over the weekend, as the Brewers took three of four from the Reds in Cincinnati.

The Phillies have Monday off before traveling to Chicago and Washington D.C. for a pair of three-game series with the Cubs and Nationals this week.

The Brewers will have Monday off and then play their final nine games at home, with two against the Cardinals, four against the Miami Marlins, and three against the Arizona Diamondbacks.