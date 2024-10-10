BREAKING: Minnesota Twins to Explore Sale of Team
The Pohlad Family, which owns the Minnesota Twins, has said they are going to explore the possibility of selling the team. They put out a lengthy statement on social media on Thursday morning.
They also issued the statement in a press release, which reads in part:
“For the past 40 seasons, the Minnesota Twins have been part of our family’s heart and soul. This team is woven into the fabric of our lives, and the Twins community has become an extension of our family. The staff, the players, and most importantly, you, the fans – everyone who makes up this unbelievable organization – is part of that. We’ve never taken lightly the privilege of being stewards of this franchise.
“However, after months of thoughtful consideration, our family reached a decision this summer to explore selling the Twins. As we enter the next phase of this process, the time is right to make this decision public.
“We truly respect and cherish what the Twins mean to Minneapolis, St. Paul, the great state of Minnesota, and this entire region. Our goal is to be as informative as possible with the team, staff, and you, the fans. You deserve that, because in so many ways, this team doesn’t belong to any one family – it belongs to all of you. It’s our objective to find an ownership group who all of us can be proud of and who will take care of the Minnesota Twins.
“After four decades of commitment, passion, and countless memories, we are looking toward the future with care and intention – for our family, the Twins organization, and this community we love so much.”
Now just because the family is exploring a sale doesn't mean that the team will officially be sold, but it certainly is likely to lead to that conclusion.
The Baltimore Orioles were the last team to be sold. They went for more than $1.7 billion.
The Twins missed the playoffs this past season after making the ALDS in 2023.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.