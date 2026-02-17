How Latest Pablo López Injury Update Could Impact Pitching Market, Other Twins'Ace

Some concerning news has been shared from the Minnesota Twins' spring training camp that could have massive ramifications on the club's rotation and the pitching market via both trade and free agency.

Pablo López left his live spring training session on Monday with "elbow soreness," according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes. The Twins reportedly "hope they’re being cautious," but manager Derek Shelton said the soon-to-be 30-year-old will get an MRI.

Even as a precautionary move, this news has to be at least somewhat worrying to many Twins fans. López has dealt with a few injuries throughout his career, including shoulder and forearm strains just last year. And any time a possible elbow injury is discussed in baseball, Tommy John surgery immediately comes to mind.

While it's unclear exactly what López is dealing with right now, any sort of significant injury could be a big blow to the Twins that also impacts the club's plans for its pitching staff this year and in the not-so-distant future.

Would a Pablo López elbow injury force Minnesota to trade another valuable arm?

With spring training just getting underway, there are still a few external free agents the Twins could pursue if they receive bad news from López's MRI. Max Scherzer, Lucas Giolito, Patrick Corbin, and Zack Littell are all starting pitchers who remain unsigned.

In all likelihood, though, the Twins would probably prefer to try to fill a potential hole in their rotation with an internal option instead of spending money on a free agent arm. Zebby Matthews and Mick Abel could be candidates to slot into the big league rotation if López misses any time this year.

In terms of potential big-picture implications, Twins fans would most likely be curious about how a potential López injury could impact star pitcher Joe Ryan's future with Minnesota. Ryan was a name involved in trade talks last year at the deadline and this offseason. If López were to miss significant time this year, the Twins might become more open to the idea of trading Ryan.

Ryan, who turns 30 in June, is set to become a free agent in 2028. If the Twins feel they can't contend for a championship if López is injured, they might think now is the time to trade the 2025 All-Star. It's also possible, though, that Minnesota may view Ryan as indispensable if López is hurt. Either way, many eyes will be on López's injury status to see how it could impact the pitching market ahead of opening day and throughout the 2026 season.

