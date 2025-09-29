Twins Fire Manager Rocco Baldelli After Disappointing 2025 Season
The Minnesota Twins fired manager Rocco Baldelli one day after the MLB 2025 season ended. The Twins' season came to an end on Sunday after going 70-92.
Minnesota's president of baseball operations Derek Falvey released a statement on the organization's decision to part ways with Baldelli after seven seasons.
"This game is ultimately measured by results, and over the past two seasons we did not reach the goals we set," Falvey said. “After discussions with ownership, we determined that this is the right moment for a change in voice and direction. This decision is not a reflection of Rocco's effort or leadership. It reflects where we are as an organization and the belief that a different voice is needed to help us move forward."
The past two seasons in particular finished with the Twins placing fourth in the AL Central. It's definitely not the outcome a team would want back-to-back.
Baldelli finishes his Twins tenure with a 527-505 overall record. Although Minnesota missed the postseason this year, he did take the team to three playoff appearances, posting a 3-8 record overall.
At age 44, Baldelli's first and only managerial role in MLB was with the Twins, so his future will now be up in the air. We'll see if another MLB team picks him up for a manager position or if he transitions to a new role on a team.