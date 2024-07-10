BREAKING: Tampa Bay Rays Star Sees MLB Career Fall Further into Doubt
Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco, who is already on the Commissioner's Exempt List, has seen his Major League Baseball career fall further into doubt as a result of a major development on Tuesday night.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, who relayed the information from Juan Recio of ESPN:
Big news out of the Dominican Republic from ESPN's @JuanRecioM : Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been formally charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor.
Franco has not played since last August after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor surfaced out of the Dominican Republic. He was put on the restricted list and missed the Rays playoff run. He did not report to spring training this year and hasn't been back in the United States as far as we know.
Major League Baseball will not make a ruling on his future until the legal process in the Dominican Republic is done. With charges now being formally filed, that seems like it will take a significant amount of time, further delaying any hope of a possible return to the field.
Tampa Bay invested the biggest contract in franchise history in Franco, giving him an 11-year deal in 2021. His contract was for $182 million but is also now completely up in the air depending on his situation. Should he not be able to play again, the Rays would seem to have legal ground to go after some or all of that money.
Tampa Bay has been using guys like Taylor Walls, Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero at shortstop this year.
