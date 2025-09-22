Fastball

Rays' Ownership Change Approved: How News May Impact Future Of AL East

Jackson Roberts

Aug 15, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Tampa Bay Rays ball cap and glove during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Rangers defeated the Rays 12-4. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

At the end of a disappointing season, the Tampa Bay Rays are getting the ultimate fresh start.

On Monday, the news that was expected for months became official. Real estate developer Patrick Zalupski was unanimously approved as the Rays' new majority owner, according to multiple reports, including Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Zalupski's formal $1.7 billion purchase from Stu Sternberg, who will remain on board as a minority owner, is expected to be completed later this week. There's still much to be finalized, but the long-lasting ramifications for the entire American League East are worth exploring.

Will Rays reshape AL East power dynamics?

Tampa Bay Rays
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (7) (left), second base Brandon Lowe (8) (middle), and outfielder Christopher Morel (24) (right) celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images / Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The first order of business for Zalupski appears to be figuring out a stadium plan that keeps the Rays in the Tampa area, which Sternberg tried to do unsuccessfully for many years. But the other four teams in the East now have to wonder whether new ownership means a new operation plan for one of their rivals.

The good news, at least from Rays fans' perspectives, is that it's hard to imagine things changing for the worse in the Tampa Bay organization. The front office and coaching staff are unlikely to see major overhauls, and this is a group that has gotten the most out of its talent (and budget) for quite some time, though not as much as usual in the last two seasons.

Owners rarely come out and reveal what their budgets are going to be right out of the gate, and even if they talk a big game about spending, it's not proof that they'll do so in actuality. Within the Rays' division, the Baltimore Orioles got a new owner prior to last season, and have thus far barely spent another cent compared to the previous regime.

Even a new stadium could change the competitive nature of the division -- in a good or a bad way. Tropicana Field has always been a very tough place for road teams to succeed, even if the crowds are meager, because everything is different in there, from the lighting to the catwalks to the acoustics.

One thing is for certain: the Rays are unlikely to be the same old Rays we knew under Sternberg. The other four teams will get to know a new version of the Rays, and it remains to be seen how the standings might change in the decades to come.

Published
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic.

